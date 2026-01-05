A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The stomach-churning similarities between Venezuela and Iraq

We think we’ve seen this film before …

Denmark tells Trump to cut the sh-t about taking over Greenland

No one can piss off U.S. allies quite like the U.S.

Tim Walz bows out of reelection campaign. So now what?

His decision seems to have less to do with personal ambition than with political exhaustion.

Cartoon: Not happy, just a new year

Is it 2026 or 2003?

Hegseth gets petty with move to demote Mark Kelly

Obeying the Constitution is the new treason.

Trump returns to his shady real estate developer roots—with your money

When you see his name on every building in Washington, surely you won’t care that you can’t buy a home or afford groceries!

