Many Venezuelan immigrants across the world celebrated the capture and arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro—but what does this mean for their future in the United States?

As mass deportations loom, Venezuelan immigrants are increasingly vulnerable. In 2025, President Donald Trump ended Temporary Protected Status—which he had reinstated at the end of his first term—for more than 600,000 Venezuelans residing in the United States.

Nicolás Maduro is escorted to an armored car en route to a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Jan. 5.

And according to The New York Times, that number nearly doubles to 1.1 million when accounting for Venezuelans who immigrated to the United States under other legal avenues.

Following Trump’s kidnapping of Maduro, many Venezuelan immigrants—especially those who lost their protected status—now have fear and uncertainty for their futures in the United States.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem plainly said that Venezuelans who lost their protected status could apply for refugee status. But soon after, the DHS official X account said that was false.

“​​This is not what Secretary Noem said. President Trump is bringing stability to Venezuela and bringing to justice an illegitimate Narco Terrorist dictator who stole from his own people,” it wrote. “Secretary Noem ended Temporary Protected Status for more than 500,000 Venezuelans and now they can go home to a country that they love.”

Notably, community notes flooded in to correct the post, stating that she did, in fact, say that—and on camera.

In response to Daily Kos’ request for comment, DHS painted the abduction of Maduro as a “turning point” for Venezuelans in the United States.

“Now, they can return to the country they love and rebuild its future. The posture has not changed: [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] encourages all Venezuelans unlawfully in the U.S. to use the [Customs and Border Patrol] Home app for help with a safe and orderly return to their country. As always, USCIS will continue to process asylum and refugee requests in accordance with existing law and official policy updates,” the DHS said in a statement.

While many Venezuelans may be awaiting the day they can return to Venezuela, the reality is that ousting Maduro was not a stabilizing move signaling safety for those who fled.

With Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stepping in as acting president, concerns still run high. Granted, the ultimate outcome of who will take Maduro’s place is still shrouded in uncertainty. But in the meantime, U.S. officials such as adviser Stephen Miller—who believes that habeas corpus is optional—and Secretary of State Marco Rubio appear to be taking the helm.

Delcy Rodríguez, who is serving as Venezuela’s acting president since the Trump administration kidnapped Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, many elected officials have emphasized what Trump’s actions mean for Venezuelan immigrants.

"The instability unfolding in Venezuela today makes it even clearer that the country remains unsafe for people to return. No one should be forced back into chaos and uncertainty," Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins wrote in a statement. "They have built lives here, contributed to our community, and deserve the security to remain while their homeland regains stability. This is not just a matter of policy—it is a matter of basic human dignity and safety."

Miami, in particular, has a significant population of Venezuelan immigrants.

While some celebrations have broken out in Venezuelan communities following Maduro’s abduction, that hasn’t been the case everywhere. Protests have erupted as people call for the release of Maduro and for an end to Trump’s oil siege in Venezuela.

Still, the Trump administration has emphasized that its ultimate goal is to forge ahead at full speed with its deportations, regardless of how its own meddling has left Venezuela even more unstable.