Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday rebuked the U.S. military’s Jan. 3 operation in Venezuela, arguing that Latin American countries—not Washington—should decide their own political future.

“We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. The history of Latin America is clear and compelling: intervention has never brought democracy, never generated well-being, nor lasting stability,” Sheinbaum said during her first press conference since U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas over the weekend.

She stressed that the people of each country must retain control over their resources, governance, and future.

“Only the people can build their own future, decide their path, exercise sovereignty over their natural resources, and freely define their form of government,” she said.

Sheinbaum also aimed at President Donald Trump’s repeated threats of military action against Mexico, making clear that the country’s sovereignty and right to self-determination are not up for debate.

“Therefore, we state clearly that, for Mexico, and so it must be for all Mexicans: The sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are not optional or negotiable, they are fundamental principles of international law and must always be respected without exception,” she said.

Her remarks came after Trump issued veiled threats to Mexico on Sunday after the U.S. captured Maduro. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump warned that Mexico must “get their act together” as drugs continue “pouring” into the U.S.

“We’d love Mexico to do it,” he added. “They’re capable of doing it, but unfortunately, the cartels are very strong in Mexico.”

Trump has long used economic and military pressure to try to stem the flow of drugs from Latin America. Tariffs, high-profile raids, and naval interdictions have become the administration’s go-to tools in its drug war, all sold as necessary to protect the U.S. But Trump has also made clear he’s prepared to push further if those measures fall short.

Government supporters demand President Nicolas Maduro's release from U.S. custody during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 4.

In Venezuela, the crackdown continued on Monday. Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court, insisting he was “innocent” and describing himself as a “decent man.”

As for Mexico, while Trump stopped short of spelling out next steps, his remarks made clear that military action remains part of the administration’s thinking if the country doesn’t crack down harder on drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum rejected that posture outright. She framed Mexico as an equal partner in addressing fentanyl and cartel violence, not a country to be pressured or directed by Washington.

“Mexico cooperates with the United States, including for humanitarian reasons, to prevent fentanyl and other drugs from reaching its population, particularly young people,” she said. “As we’ve said before: We don’t want fentanyl, or any drug, to reach any young person, not in the United States, not in Mexico, not anywhere else in the world. We are acting responsibly and decisively.”

She also emphasized the crisis’ shared roots. Violence in Mexico is fueled not only by cartels but by high-powered weapons entering from the U.S. and drug consumption on both sides of the border.

“Groups that distribute drugs and launder money in both Mexico and the United States must be firmly combated,” she said.

Sheinbaum concluded with a clear rejection of intervention.

“Finally, it is necessary to reaffirm that in Mexico, the people rule and that we are a free, independent, and sovereign country. Cooperation, yes; subordination and intervention, no.”

Trump’s focus isn’t limited to Mexico and Venezuela, though. In recent days, he has openly talked up pressure on Colombia and Cuba, while once again reviving his long-running fixation on annexing Greenland.

Indeed, the raid in Caracas underscored what many governments in the region have begun to worry about: Trump is increasingly willing to use military force abroad, even as the consequences ripple outward.