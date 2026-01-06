President Donald Trump's ill-conceived regime-change operation in Venezuela and threats to broaden his imperialist conquests is not popular anywhere, with both Americans and world leaders alike telling the wannabe strongman to stop threatening to take over sovereign nations.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released Monday night found just 33% of Americans support Trump's military operation in Venezuela. That includes just 65% of Republicans—a low level of GOP support as Republicans often blindly support Trump and his actions.

The same poll found a whopping 72% of Americans fear that the U.S. "will get too involved in Venezuela" after the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro addresses supporters during a swearing-in event for government-organized neighborhood committees in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 1, 2025.

Trump has said the U.S. is going to "run" the country now, though it's unclear what that means or how he would accomplish it without putting American troops on the ground—something Americans have zero appetite for.

What's more, since he ordered the removal of Maduro, Trump has been crowing about expanding his sights to take over other countries, with Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and Greenland topping the list.

The leaders of Mexico and Greenland already slammed Trump for his threats.

But in an eye-popping joint statement from America's top European allies, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark told Trump that a U.S. takeover of Greenland would constitute an attack on NATO and in as many words told him to cut it out.

"The Kingdom of Denmark—including Greenland—is part of NATO," the leaders wrote. “Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.”

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego is moving to block funding for any military advancement against Greenland with a proposed amendment, as he warned against starting "more stupid wars of conquest."

Even Republicans have had enough with Trump's threats for global conquest.

"It is embarrassing for the U.S. that this statement even has to be made," retiring Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon wrote in a post on X of the statement from European leaders. "Denigrating our Allies serves no purpose and there is NO up side. It weakens us by diminishing trust between friends, and Russia and China love it. So… stop the stupid 'we want Greenland BS.'"

At the end of the day, if Trump was attempting to shore up his abysmal approval ratings by launching a war over oil, his efforts are failing. There is no rally-around-the-flag effect after he invaded Venezuela to capture Maduro. And it’s unlikely that will change if the Venezuela operation becomes more involved—whether that be with taxpayer dollars or military lives.

We’d say we wish Trump would just stick to focusing on things at home. But we—and the majority of Americans—don’t want that either.