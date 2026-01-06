On the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Republicans are trying to pretend the insurrection and its aftereffects never happened—all while Democrats are revealing that rioters pardoned by President Donald Trump continue to commit crimes.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a congressionally authorized plaque honoring the law enforcement officers who responded to the Republican-initiated attack on the Capitol remains hidden, despite that it was meant to be hung in a place of prominence.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have opposed hanging the commemoration, even though Congress is required to do so in legislation that passed in 2022.

In response to the attempt to whitewash the riot, more than 100 House Democrats have hung up reproductions of the plaque outside their congressional offices.

x Some House Democrats have printed out images of the Jan 6 plaque … and hung the images outside of their offices ====> — Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T13:43:57.016Z

To highlight the historical importance of Jan. 6, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee also released a report on Monday detailing the fallout from Trump pardoning insurrectionists.

The report, titled “Where Are They Now: The Perpetrators of January 6th and the Defenders of Democracy Who Stopped Them,” reveals that at least 33 of the people Trump pardoned have gone on to commit more crimes.

For instance, after receiving a pardon from Trump, Texas man Andrew Taake was arrested last February on an outstanding charge of soliciting a minor. Edward Kelley, another pro-Trump insurrectionist, was convicted of plotting to assassinate law enforcement officers.

By releasing men and women imprisoned for attempting to overthrow the government in his name, Trump has enabled a crime spree.

Trump became the only president in American history to be impeached twice after he was impeached in January 2021 for his role in inciting the attack. Since winning the 2024 presidential election, he has installed key figures associated with the attack in his administration and has begun pushing for taxpayers to finance payments to Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Trump’s recent abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has led to renewed calls for his impeachment, which, if it came to pass, would be his third.