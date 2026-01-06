Republican Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, argued on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s talk of annexing the autonomous territory of Denmark isn’t imperialistic, actually.

“This has Europe, a lot of people in Europe, talking about it almost being like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin in Ukraine,” conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen pointed out to Landry.

“I disagree,” Landry replied. “When has the United States engaged in imperialism? Never. Europe has engaged in imperialism.”

Of course, the United States has long engaged in imperialism. After all, the nation has five inhabited territories—American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—and none of them have a vote in Congress, nor do they get a say in who is president. (But they should.)

And Landry’s statement comes just days after the Trump administration’s disgraceful regime-change operation in Venezuela, which has earned the U.S. worldwide condemnation.

Landry, who was tapped as special envoy just a few weeks ago, has said he is serving in a “volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”