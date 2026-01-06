President Donald Trump forced Republicans Tuesday to sit through a daylong policy event at the Kennedy Center, in which he gave a 90-minute rambling of his half-baked greatest campaign hits.

Whether bragging about how awesome he is at passing dementia tests or attacking transgender children, Trump’s torturous speech seemed driven by his desperate desire for an unlikely GOP win in the midterm elections—hoping it might spare him from facing a third impeachment.

Trump received a wary response when he asked if anybody minded him going off-script.

They were right to be cautious, as Trump wandered from subject to subject, frequently starting with what seemed like a real policy before devolving into half-formed versions of familiar rhetoric—like his lazy “transgender for everybody” line.

Having overseen an increase to millions of Americans’ health care costs—and still unable to present a coherent health care plan—Trump demanded Republicans to “figure it out!”

Trump also returned to his favorite boast: that he doesn’t have dementia! After bragging that he was “the only one” in the history of the White House to ever take a cognitive test, he claimed that both former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom would not be able to pass the test.

“How we have to even run against these people,” Trump said, returning to the midterms. “Now I won't say cancel the election—they should cancel the election—because the fake news will say ‘he wants the elections canceled. He's a dictator.’ They always call me a dictator. Nobody's worse than Obama and the people that surrounded Biden.”

And after 90 minutes of this nonsense, Trump concluded his remarks with, well, whatever this is.

November cannot get here fast enough.