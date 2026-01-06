Senate Democrats condemned President Donald Trump’s nakedly imperialistic invasion of Venezuela during a press conference Tuesday, in which Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois compared Trump’s actions to former President George W. Bush’s war in Iraq.

“Maybe Trump dodged a draft so many times that he isn't capable of understanding the lessons that the rest of us have learned from past conflicts that are based on lies,” Duckworth said.

“We fought a war in Iraq for oil. We sent troops there—myself included—looking for weapons of mass destruction that did not exist,” she continued. “It was a war that was built on bluster and bravado, from ignorance and arrogance of those in leadership. And yet here we are again in Venezuela.”

Duckworth, who lost both of her legs and partial use of her arm during a tour of Iraq, is very familiar with what Americans sacrificed as a result of the Bush administration’s lies, driven by oil interests and consolidating its own power.

And now she’s not going to watch it happen all over again without a fight.