On Jan. 7, 2025, wildfires broke out in Los Angeles that would create historic devastation for Angelenos. Families across the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon evacuated as flames roared and toxic ash filled the air across the city.

When the fires finally receded, the disaster claimed 30 lives and burned through over 17,000 homes.

A year later, much of Los Angeles’ devastated neighborhoods are still in disarray. And many families who didn’t have millions to their name have been left to pay the price of rebuilding.

"Black, Latino, and AAPI homeowners were among the hardest hit, with most property sales going to investors,” the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute reported to ABC News 7.

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is visible in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 27, 2025.

“Tenants, over a quarter of Altadena's population, face widespread displacement as much of the damage hit limited affordable and rent-controlled housing. Latino and AAPI-owned small businesses are also struggling to recover, many tied to properties now under new ownership."

The fires left some people homeless and scrambling while investors scooped up land at an insatiable rate. As a result, the homes of many longtime Angelenos were pulled right out from under them.

Many neighboring families paid a price as well, even if their houses weren’t completely destroyed. In a New York Times investigation published in December 2025, families were found to have been exposed to extreme levels of smoke-linked chemicals like arsenic and lead. Farmers Insurance insisted that homes were safe to return to, despite separate investigations proving otherwise.

Looking back a year later, hindsight is 20/20 for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Last January, our firefighters performed with courage, professionalism and commitment under extraordinary, dangerous conditions. They did their jobs, often at great personal risk, and they did not fail the city,” LAFD Chief Jamie Moore said Tuesday.

"At the same time, there were clearly significant shortcomings in our response as a department."

When a Jan. 1 fire broke out, named the Lachman Fire, then-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley made the mistake of sending home 1,000 firefighters, believing that everything was stable. However, it was later discovered that the inability to fully douse that wildfire was the cause of the historic disaster.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler, center, and Sen. Alex Padilla, during the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California.

While the catalyst was later identified, there was plenty of initial finger pointing about the cause of the fires—especially from President Donald Trump.

According to Trump, the California fire was a result of liberal governance and water policies. And on brand with the president’s unsubstantiated remarks in the past, he claimed to be able to solve SoCal’s lack of water by turning a mysterious “valve.” The valve was actually a number of water reservoirs utilized to fight the fires.

But regardless of secret water spouts and blaming liberals, helping those in need following the flames still remains. And under Trump’s administration, FEMA is less prepared to do so.

Where federal help lacks, locals have taken up the slack to aid those desperately in need. Wednesday, a music festival benefitting those impacted by the Eaton Fires will include artists such as Dawes, Mandy Moore, Brad Paisley, and Everclear.

The money raised will go toward the Altadena Builds Back Foundation, which is geared toward making it possible for families to afford the lengthy and expensive process of rebuilding their lives. While those hit the hardest still have a ways to go even a year later, many have reached out with helping hands to pull them from the ashes.