On Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, said that the Trump administration should target the governments of Cuba and Nicaragua with the same aggression it has shown to Venezuela after abducting leader Nicolás Maduro. President Donald Trump’s actions have been criticized for violating domestic and international law.

Scott made his comments during an appearance on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” in an interview with election conspiracy theorist Maria Bartiromo.

“What they did in Venezuela is going to change Latin America. This is the start of changing Venezuela, then we’re going to fix Cuba. Nicaragua is going to get fixed—next year we’ll get a new president in Colombia,” Scott said. “Democracy is coming back to this hemisphere.”

Scott’s rhetoric shows that while Trump continues to seek praise for violating Venezuela’s sovereignty, the drive to use force in the region is in line with the reasoning of much of the rest of the Republican Party.

Following his action in Venezuela, Trump told reporters that while he did not immediately believe military action was necessary in Cuba, “Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly said, “If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned.”

Cuba has long relied on Venezuela for fuel, a lifeline that is likely to be disrupted because of Trump’s actions. But the country’s long and historic rivalry with the U.S. is unlikely to lead to Cubans welcoming hostility from America.

Democrats like Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth have blasted Trump for demonstrating “bluster and bravado” in attacking Venezuela, comparing the administration’s false justifications for their actions to the lies about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Trump’s actions have been labeled as violations of U.S. and international law and several Democrats have argued that he should be impeached. In fact, some politicians are running for office solely to make that happen. Similarly, Trump’s action has been condemned by multiple world leaders and a recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that only 33% of Americans back Trump’s decision.

Despite the warning signs, Scott’s rhetoric shows that congressional Republicans still appear to be in complete lockstep with Trump’s aggression.