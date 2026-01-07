Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee defended the Trump administration’s imperialistic pushes into Greenland and Venezuela on Wednesday.

During an appearance on Fox Business, the ethically untrustworthy Ogles argued, “It's important that we have a stake in Greenland,” adding that the U.S. is “the dominant predator … in the Western Hemisphere.”

The MAGA leech went on to defend Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of “poisoning and killing Americans.”

Trump’s aggressive imperialism is both domestically and globally unpopular—but flimflam operatives like Ogles are all in.