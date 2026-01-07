President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Cabinet held a press conference to announce the 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines on Wednesday. The event was led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

During the Q&A, Kennedy Jr.'s cell phone began ringing—or, more accurately, quacking. Apparently, the famous medical quack has a ringtone that sounds like a duck.

“Duck is also high in protein,” Rollins joked.

It is hard not to see the irony of a quack speaking while quacking sounds come from his pocket but it might be better to file this under “pitiful.”