Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave a heated press conference Wednesday after reports and video surfaced showing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shooting and killing a Minneapolis woman.

“They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They're ripping families apart,” Frey said. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying—getting killed.”

Frey’s anger did not end there, as he called for federal agents to leave the city.

“I have a message for ICE. To ICE: Get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” he said.

Minneapolis officials have repeatedly warned the Trump administration that his federal shock troops are dangerous and unwanted in the city. Today’s events only underscore how fascistic the administration’s policies really are.