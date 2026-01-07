Democrats turned the tables on Republicans Wednesday during the GOP’s hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota,” instead detailing the fraud enabled by President Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California ran through the health care fraudsters pardoned by Trump.

One such scumbag is Philip Esformes, who defrauded Medicare of $1.3 billion and was given a 20-year prison sentence before it was commuted by Trump in 2020. There is also nursing-home magnate Joseph Schwartz, who was convicted for his role in a $38 million tax-fraud scheme before getting a sweet pardon from Trump.

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts gave fiery speech slamming the “stolen valor” and fraud involved in Trump renaming the Kennedy Center, giving a quick history lesson for why former President John F. Kennedy’s name was on the performing arts space in the first place.

Democratic Rep. Lateefah Simon of California explained how cruel and racist the entire Republican program is toward families and low-income Americans, saying, “I don't have any questions because they have been answered. This is a politic of cruelty. This is a politic of anti-family.”

And she’s right: The Trump administration is openly attacking blue states, using dubious fraud allegations to cut $10 billion in anti-poverty funding from California, Illinois, and others.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is still shamelessly trying to run cover for its mad king.