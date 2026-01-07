A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

‘Get the f-ck out’: Minneapolis mayor’s message to ICE after killing

The Trump regime’s lawlessness has turned deadly.

How Gavin Newsom can give Republicans a taste of their own medicine

Let’s hope he does the funniest thing possible here.

Inside Trump’s push to smother FEMA

Because who needs assistance when natural disasters strike?

Cartoon: Maduro on ICE

These Trump henchmen cast a wide net.

GOP senator is horny for Trump to invade two more countries

Let’s just take over the whole damn globe, because ‘MERICA!!

'Dominant predator': Republican makes wild case for Greenland takeover

A predator must prey, apparently.

Democrats romp to victory in Virginia special elections

Another good omen for a huge blue wave.

A year after the Los Angeles fires, rebuilding is far from over

The devastation and uncertainty continue.

Trump turns on ‘disloyal’ Democrat he pardoned

When someone refuses to lick his boots, that’s cause for a good old Trumpian tantrum.

