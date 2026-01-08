David G. Brown, political cartoonist for the Los Angeles Sentinel, the city’s oldest Black newspaper, reflects on the art of racial dissent. An exhibit at the Watts Towers showcases his work.

By Erin Aubry Kaplan for Capital & Main

How does a Black artist satirize a racial reality that has gone way beyond satire under President Donald Trump? It’s something David G. Brown asks himself every week.

The longtime political cartoonist for the Los Angeles Sentinel, the city’s oldest Black newspaper, says coming up with effective responses to the almost daily outrages emanating from the White House is a challenge that often leaves him at a loss for words, and for images.

But Brown is nothing if not persistent. After more than 20 years capturing the racial zeitgeist in his weekly cartoons, from the high point of Barack Obama’s election as the first Black president in 2008 to the nadir of Trump and his reelection, one thing Brown has learned is that the fight for justice will always face obstacles that need to be exposed.

