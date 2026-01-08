President Donald Trump and his loyal Republicans have started naming off countries they think the U.S. has a right to lay claim to after successfully seizing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

From telling Colombian President Gustavo Petro that he should “watch his ass” to reviving his obsession with taking over Greenland, Trump has garnered myriad reactions from his MAGA base.

In a Wednesday briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t quell any concerns of the U.S. military involving itself in more foreign affairs either. “All options are always on the table for President Trump, ” Leavitt said in terms of whether or not he would use military intervention to seize Greenland.

Andrew Tate

Some hardcore right-wingers like accused rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate have jumped on board with this.

“I volunteer to fight in the battle of Greenland,” the misogynistic influencer turned failed boxer tweeted earlier this week. According to Tate, Greenland “WAS PROMISED TO THE USA 3000 YEARS AGO” (yes, in all caps).

“Fuck them eskimos,” he eloquently added during a shirtless podcast rant posted to X.

This sentiment of taking what's owed while beating their chest also appears on extreme right-winger Nick Fuentes’ X account.

“Your oil, our choice. Forever 🇺🇸,” he tweeted Wednesday, referring to the president’s openly aired motivations for the U.S.’s control of Venezuela. Fuentes notably pulled inspiration from his “Your body, my choice. Forever,” slogan that spread across social media in 2024.

However, even the extreme antisemitic influencer stepped away from support of the president when it comes to meddling in “nation building.”

Laura Loomer

“Initially seemed like a solid operation to cleanly, bloodlessly, and quickly remove Maduro from power last night,” he tweeted. “But this new policy of ‘running Venezuela’ with US soldiers sounds like a massive over-commitment. I have zero confidence in nation-building. Big mistake.”

Laura Loomer, however, has taken a more blanketed approach to all of Trump’s foreign takeover aspirations.

“American supremacy is America First. Our foreign policy should alway [sic] be about AMERICAN SUPREMACY!” she tweeted Wednesday. “The President of the United States should always be the Supreme Leader, and it should be known to all world leaders.”

However, talking heads like Megyn Kelly have denounced this sort of blind loyalty.

“I turned on Fox News yesterday, and I’m sorry, but it was like watching Russian propaganda,” she said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM Monday. “There was nothing skeptical. It was all rah-rah cheerleading, yes, let’s go.”