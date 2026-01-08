Republicans are racing to defend the indefensible extrajudicial killing of Minneapolis mother Renee Nicole Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement thugs on Wednesday.

Alabama’s embarrassment of a senator, Katie Britt, offered a particularly grotesque response, blaming an amorphous “left” for the killing and claiming that it created “rhetoric that emboldens people to actually push back”—a wild statement inverting reality and implicitly condemning First Amendment rights.

The GOP’s disconnect from reality was further illustrated by Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who appeared on Newsmax Thursday, described ICE’s killing of Good as a “classic law enforcement moment,” even as video evidence contradicting his grotesque fantasy played on the screen beside his lying face.

Tragically, the escalation of President Donald Trump’s authoritarian policies made the killing of 37-year-old Good seem inevitable. Just as bleak is the GOP’s ongoing descent into overt fascism—an outcome that now seems equally inescapable.