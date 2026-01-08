President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would seek a 50% increase for the military budget in 2027, asking for an unheard-of $1.5 trillion to build what he called his "Dream Military."

Trump insanely claimed in a Truth Social post that the $500 billion increase he wants Congress to approve would be paid for by his economy-destroying tariffs—which are merely a consumption tax that disproportionately hurt the poorest Americans.

It's an absurd claim on its face. Trump’s tariffs generated $289 billion in 2025, nowhere close to the half-a-trillion dollars Trump is asking for. Meanwhile, he expects tariff revenue to also pay for $2,000 checks to middle- and low-income Americans, subsidies for farmers hurt by said tariffs, and bonuses for military families.

Even more infuriating is that the budget increase Trump is demanding would likely be used for his pet projects, including the Golden Dome and Iron Fleet—in which he wants a new series of battleships built and named after himself.

Posters for the proposed Golden Dome for America missile defense shield are displayed at the White House in May 2025.

The Golden Dome project is, for lack of a better phrase, dumb as hell. The United States does not have neighbors firing missiles into our airspace. And creating a “Trump class” of battleships is just the egomaniac in chief trying to look like a tough guy.

Trump is asking for this obscene increase in military funding while also cutting safety net benefits and refusing to extend subsidies that help millions afford their health care plans.

For reference, the cost of extending the enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans would cost $35 billion annually—or about 7% of the extra $500 billion Trump wants for defense.

Ultimately, it’s unlikely Trump will get his massive military spending boost. With the filibuster in place, Senate Democrats would likely block the additional needless spending Trump wants.

Republicans could attempt to pass the added funds through budget reconciliation, a process by which a simple majority of senators can advance a bill, though there are added restrictions on what a bill can include. But that would likely require Republicans to find $500 billion in spending offsets. Good luck to them explaining why everyday Americans must shoulder cuts to the social safety net in order to fund absurd military projects.

At the end of the day, calling for an insane increase in military spending while also claiming there isn't enough money to help Americans afford food and health care is just the latest data point proving Trump doesn't give a shit about anyone but himself.