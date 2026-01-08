Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection, bringing an end to a congressional career that has stretched more than four decades and made him the longest-serving Democrat in the House.

Hoyer, 86, told The Washington Post that he made the decision after conversations with his family over the holidays. Before he formally told fellow lawmakers on the House floor on Thursday, his colleagues greeted him with a standing ovation and chants as he spoke about stepping aside and reflected on the institution he has spent his life in.

“I made this decision with sadness, for I love this House,” Hoyer said.

But his farewell was not sentimental. In his brief remarks, Hoyer challenged lawmakers to seriously reflect on how they’re carrying out the work of governing.

“I am deeply concerned that this House is not living up to the founders’ goals,” he said. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to examine their conscience, renew their courage, and carry out the responsibilities that the first article of the Constitution demands.”

Hoyer then went further, lamenting what he sees as a broader erosion of democratic norms.

“I fear that America is heading not towards greatness, but towards smallness, pettiness, divisiveness ... and disdainfulness,” he said. “We are not great and unique because we say we are unique, but because we are just, generous, and fair.”

His retirement brings to a close a career shaped by an instinct for how Congress actually functions. Over two stints as House majority leader, Hoyer helped steer major legislation through razor-thin margins, including the Affordable Care Act and a massive COVID-19 relief package, often with Republicans lined up firmly against him.

But before rising through House leadership—where he served as caucus chair and minority whip—he spent more than a decade in the Maryland state Senate. He first won his House seat in a 1981 special election.

In explaining his decision to leave now, Hoyer pointedly distanced himself from colleagues who have stayed well into their later years. “I did not want to be one of those members who clearly stayed, outstayed his or her ability to do the job,” he told the Post.

Hoyer’s ascent in leadership was long intertwined with that of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California. According to Politico, the two have long been professional rivals dating back to their days as congressional interns in the 1960s, and Pelosi defeated Hoyer in a high-stakes leadership race in 2001.

Over time, though, that competition gave way to a durable partnership atop the Democratic Caucus, with Pelosi as speaker and Hoyer as her chief lieutenant. While Pelosi became known for her progressive politics and fundraising muscle, Hoyer carved out a different role—building a reputation as a patient vote-counter and trusted intermediary among both Democrats and Republicans alike.

In 2022, Pelosi and Hoyer both stepped down from their leadership posts. Both stayed in Congress, though, with Hoyer returning to a senior role on the Appropriations Committee.

Even so, he acknowledged the value of renewal.

“I think it’s always good for a party to have new blood and new invigoration, new enthusiasm, and new ideas,” he said at the time.

His exit lands squarely in the middle of a larger debate about age and leadership in the Democratic Party. Indeed, across Capitol Hill, several senior Democrats have either drawn primary challenges from younger candidates or opted not to run again. Pelosi announced in November that she plans to retire at the end of her term.

But Hoyer, for his part, rejected the idea that fatigue alone drove his decision.

“As long as the people of America elect angry, confrontational people, don’t be surprised that democracy works and you get an angry, confrontational Congress,” he told the Post.

He argued that the deterioration of American politics has been years in the making, while placing particular blame on President Donald Trump, citing his pardons of those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“His greatest strength, he has no shame, does not,” Hoyer said. “And his people don’t care whatever he does, pardoning 1,600 people who committed treason. Just astounding, and then he gets away with it.”

Politically, Hoyer leaves behind a safely Democratic seat, which backed him with 67.9% of the vote in 2024. But his departure from Congress is expected to trigger a crowded primary. At least one challenger, Harry Jarin, who entered the race in May, had explicitly targeted Hoyer’s age.

More broadly, Hoyer is one of 45 House incumbents—20 Democrats and 25 Republicans—who have announced plans not to seek reelection this cycle, according to Ballotpedia. Democrats remain optimistic about reclaiming the House in 2026, and the blueness of Hoyer’s district means it is almost certain to stay in party hands.

Still, his exit carries weight. For Democrats eager to rethink leadership and prepare how to best fight Trumpism, Hoyer’s retirement represents another moment when a fixture of the old guard steps aside, making room for whatever comes next.