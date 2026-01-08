House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pulled no punches during a Thursday press conference, condemning the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Minnesota mom Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration Customs and Enforcement agent.

Calling the killing “an abomination,” Jeffries made clear who was to blame.

“Blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the administration who've been pushing an extreme policy,” he said, adding that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was a “stone-cold liar” for attempting to justify the shooting in ways plainly contradicted by video evidence.

“Let's deal with the tragedy right now,” Jeffries continued. “[Good] hasn't even been buried. Her family is grieving. She was a single mom and an American citizen. And we all are outraged by what took place in Minneapolis, and we will respond decisively.”

As Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters in the aftermath of the killing, the first step is for ICE to “get the fuck out” of Minnesota.