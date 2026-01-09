President Donald Trump has a new idea for how he's going to accomplish his imperialist wet dream of annexing Greenland: Bribery.

Reuters reported Thursday that the Trump administration is mulling over a plan that would give every resident of Greenland up to $100,000 in cash in an attempt to convince them to change their minds about Trump’s takeover.

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich.

Given that there are roughly 57,000 residents of the Arctic island, this insane idea would cost U.S. taxpayers a whopping $5.7 billion. It's just the latest instance of Trump proving that he's fine with spending money on things that fluff his ego, all while refusing to fund health care subsidies, Medicaid, and food stamps.

For example, Trump said on Tuesday that he wants Congress to approve another $500 billion in military funding for next year to build what he calls his "Dream Military.” That funding would help him develop his idiotic “Golden Dome” missile defense program and a new class of battleships—named after Trump, of course.

But shelling out billions on things that Americans don't even want while refusing to fund programs vital to their wellbeing is mind-bogglingly stupid—and Americans know it.

For example, a YouGov survey released Thursday found that just 28% of Americans would support the United States purchasing Greenland, while 52% do not think that the United States should expand its territory.

Related | The world rejects Trump meddling in other countries

Polling shows that Americans want Trump to focus on affordability, which they cite as the most important issue ahead of the 2026 midterms. One way that Americans want Trump to address the cost of living is to extend Obamacare subsidies. But Trump and congressional Republicans let the subsidies expire, ensuring that premiums will skyrocket for millions of Americans.

What’s more, Trump has dismissed affordability as a Democratic “hoax” and has chastised Americans for wanting to buy so many things. Instead, he said, they should simply go with less.

But at the end of the day, Americans want health care and a lower cost of living—regardless of the lies that Trump cooks up.

"What if we funded health care instead?" Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia wrote on X.

What if.