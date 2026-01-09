Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference Friday to address some of the misinformation the Trump administration put out during its propaganda blitz following the shooting death of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross earlier this week.

Frey was asked whether his use of an expletive in calling for ICE’s removal from Minneapolis was “inflammatory.”

“I dropped an f-bomb. They killed somebody,” Frey responded. “Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with ‘the killing somebody.’”

Frey also addressed Vice President JD Vance’s false claim that ICE officers operate under some form of “absolute immunity.”

“That's not true in any law school in America—whether it's Yale or Villanova or anywhere else,” Frey said, adding that attempts by Vance and others to stonewall any investigation is problematic and possibly illegal.

Trump’s cabinet of goblins have tried to justify the tragic events in Minneapolis with claims clearly refuted by video evidence. The GOP’s insistence on rejecting accountability amounts to a policy of shoot first and ask no questions later.