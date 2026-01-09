The universally unlikable Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is the latest Republican to join President Donald Trump in stumping for a regime change in Cuba.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Friday, Cruz called it “the most promising time of our lifetimes,” and suggested that wealthy Cuban Americans would jump for a chance to transform their nation into “an island paradise.”

Cruz’s remarks come days after Trump himself told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he believes “Cuba is ready to fall,” which was met with a salivating response from GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida..

Similarly, GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, a Cuban exile, gleefully shared a perverse illustration of Cuba plastered with corporate branding.

“When the inevitable happens in #Cuba & the narcoterrorist dictatorship is no more, there won’t be a company that won’t want to invest in the stunning, beautiful island of my birth,” he wrote.

Trump’s decision to escalate his imperial ambitions is likely to continue as his disastrous policy failures further damage the U.S. economy, while Republicans offer no solutions beyond international expansion.