Major celebrities are speaking out after a federal immigration officer shot and killed an unarmed woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery denounced President Donald Trump claiming that the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was a “professional agitator” who “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officer.”

Keery, taking to Instagram, wrote that Trump has “zero human decency.”

Marvel star Simu Liu wrote that he was “beyond appalled at the murderous actions” that unfolded in Minneapolis.

“dont be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY,” he added in his post to X on Thursday. “immigration laws can be enforced in a dignified way. fuck ICE forever.”

On Wednesday, ICE officer Jonathan E. Ross fatally shot Good when she attempted to drive away from them after they ordered her to get out of her car. Despite Trump’s claim, video evidence shows that Good did not run over the agent but instead veered past him.

Nevertheless, Vice President JD Vance on Thursday made weak excuses for Ross, claiming that the agent had been “dragged by a car six months ago” and was “sensitive,” which Vance seems to think justifies an officer killing a U.S. citizen.

But Hollywood—and much of the public—doesn’t buy that excuse.

Other actors, like Amanda Seyfried and Pedro Pascal, spoke out against ICE. Seyfried, star of “The Testament of Ann Lee,” reposted to her Instagram the words of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Pascal, star of the upcoming “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” reshared multiple images on his Instagram, including one reading “Fuck ICE.”

Comedian John Mulaney also delayed a string of upcoming shows in Minneapolis.

“What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking,” he wrote via Instagram. “I don't feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

But while MAGA has taken to disparaging a dead woman—like calling out Good’s use of “pronouns in her bio”—Democrats are working on legislation to bring justice.

Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Dan Goldman of New York are reportedly bringing forward a bill that would strip ICE agents of their qualified immunity protections.

It’s unclear how the pendulum of justice will swing on this one, but many, including A-list celebrities, are refusing to stay silent in the face of tyranny.