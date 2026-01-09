President Donald Trump’s plan to stage an Ultimate Fighting Championship match for his 80th birthday has reportedly triggered a ripple effect few world leaders could have anticipated.

According to Politico, the president’s proposal to turn the White House lawn into a UFC arena on June 14 has prompted a calendar reshuffle: France has now adjusted plans for this year’s G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains after the starting date was set to overlap with Trump’s proposed mixed martial arts spectacle.

“This is an actual headline not a joke,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote on X, reacting to Politico’s headline about the situation: “France delays G7 to avoid clash with White House cage fighting on Trump’s birthday.”

In this April 1, 2007, file photo, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, center, held by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, prepares to have his hair cut off by Donald Trump, left, and Bobby Lashley, right, at Wrestlemania 23.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last June that the 2026 G7, which brings together leaders known as the Group of Seven from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the European Union, would run from June 14-16.

But just weeks later, Trump publicly floated the idea of staging a “big UFC fight” as part of America250, a slate of events marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The proposed G7 date—June 14, which is also Trump’s birthday and Flag Day—was the same day Trump and UFC CEO Dana White had targeted for the event. The world leader summit was later pushed back by a day.

Macron’s office declined to confirm to Politico that the date change was tied to Trump’s birthday plans, saying the shift was instead “the result of our consultations with G7 partners.”

The summit will still take place in Évian-les-Bains, a resort town on Lake Geneva best known for its bottled water, which last hosted a major summit in 2003, when it welcomed the G8.

Trump, for his part, has never been shy about turning his birthday into an event. Last year, it coincided with a massive military parade widely criticized as a taxpayer-funded spectacle, featuring thousands of troops, armored vehicles, and aircraft. Trump later described the event as a “tremendous success,” even as it was largely eclipsed by nationwide “No Kings” protests.

This week, however, White suggested the next iteration could be even bigger.

Related | Trump demands blood for his 80th birthday

“It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live at the White House, on the South Lawn, and then across the street is the park, the Ellipse, and we’re going to have 85,000 people there,” he told CBS News. “We’re going to have big screens, and we’re going to have a stage, music throughout the day.”

“We’re basically going to take over D.C.,” White added.

That a global summit could be pushed back to avoid conflicting with a gaudy presidential birthday event is notable enough. More telling is what it says about how Trump’s personal calendar now collides with the machinery of international diplomacy.