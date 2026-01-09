A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Now Trump’s bribing Greenland—and he wants you to pay for it
And it will only cost taxpayers about $5.7 billion.
Conan O’Brien wants comedians to lighten up … on Trump?!
But telling Trump to go screw himself is so darn cathartic.
Trump's job market was absolute sh-t in 2025
The numbers don’t lie.
Cartoon: Make America safe again
Start by dealing with the real criminals.
One of Trump’s biggest foes takes his ass to court—again
She’s leading the charge against another abuse of executive power.
'I dropped an f-bomb. They killed somebody': Minneapolis mayor spits fire
Jacob Frey minced no words in showing the difference between outrage and illegality.
Don't trust Trump's team to tell truth about Portland shooting
Fool us once, shame on you. Lie to Americans a thousand times …
