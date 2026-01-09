A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Now Trump’s bribing Greenland—and he wants you to pay for it

And it will only cost taxpayers about $5.7 billion.

Conan O’Brien wants comedians to lighten up … on Trump?!

But telling Trump to go screw himself is so darn cathartic.

Trump's job market was absolute sh-t in 2025

The numbers don’t lie.

Cartoon: Make America safe again

Start by dealing with the real criminals.

One of Trump’s biggest foes takes his ass to court—again

She’s leading the charge against another abuse of executive power.

'I dropped an f-bomb. They killed somebody': Minneapolis mayor spits fire

Jacob Frey minced no words in showing the difference between outrage and illegality.

Don't trust Trump's team to tell truth about Portland shooting

Fool us once, shame on you. Lie to Americans a thousand times …

