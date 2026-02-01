Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 300 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

Sunday marks the start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada. I’ve written about using music to teach Black history here in the past, and music that has been banned.

Today I simply want to post music that tells the story of Black folks since they were brought here in chains or immigrated. It’s music that tells the story of not only our trials and tribulations but also our triumphs and joy.

Art in History and Politics is a nonprofit arts organization focused on the task of recovering, preserving, and presenting art that was once widely influential but has subsequently disappeared. This documentary, “Songs of Slavery and Emancipation,” by Art in History and Politics, begins our journey:

x YouTube Video

There are far too many versions of “Amazing Grace” for me to post here, and many online arguments about which version, singer, or group of singers rendition is the best.

Amazing grace! How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me! Chances are, you started humming along as you read those Amazing Grace lyrics. Considering that some estimates claim that the beloved spiritual is performed roughly 10 million times annually, it's no wonder. "Amazing Grace" is easily one of the most recognizable hymns in the English-speaking world.

I’ll just post three of the most popular ones.

There’s this one by Mahalia Jackson:

x YouTube Video

This version is by Aretha Franklin:

x YouTube Video

And an a cappella version from Pentatonix:

x YouTube Video

Hannah Lovejoy has a great list of songs for this month, with too many to post here. And from the jazz world Mark F. Turner at AllAboutJazz wrote about Omar Sosa’s album “Across The Divide: A Tale Of Rhythm & Ancestry”:

In what might be considered a heartfelt ode to Africa, Cuba and America, Grammy-winning pianist/composer, Omar Sosa offers Across The Divide: A Tale Of Rhythm & Ancestry. Both inspired and uplifting it encompasses a "song cycle" that documents the shared rhythms of Sosa's ancestry and Tim Eriksen, a New England ethno-musicologist specializing in native and adopted American music. The program musically tells of the paths of history towards the present; informed of the Middle Passage slave ships bound for America to the election of Barack Obama, the United States' first African-American president. Blending jazz, folk, song and spoken word, with both acoustic/electronic instruments and technologies, it emphatically embraces the differences and celebrates the similarities of cultures.

This lyric of “Promised Land” is very striking:

Bread of heaven, bread of heaven

Feed me now 'til I walk alone

Open now the crystal fountain

Whence the healing waters flow

No man wanted to bе a slave

The first negros did not comе to America as slaves

They came as explorers As soon as they were landed and sold

Some run away into the forest to join the Indians

No man wanted to be a slave

No man wanted to be a slave

There's a great story out of the negro in America

x YouTube Video

About “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue” by Curtis Mayfield, Geoffrey Kruse-Safford, the spouse of a Methodist minister, wrote:

If Bob Dylan and Joan Baez made white folk feel good about themselves in the midst of the Civil Rights struggles, Curtis Mayfield, both with his group The Impressions as well as a solo artist, gave voice not only to the hopes of a people; he offered African-Americans the simple message that they were a great people, deserving of legal and social equality. His power as a musician is best exemplified by the fact that his songs were used as soundtracks both by Martin Luther King and the Black Pride/Black Power movements. Here is a man who really could speak for his people through song. As the Civil Rights struggle withered and the Black Power movement was choked to death by official conspiracies, however, African-American urban life took on darker tones. No longer confident they could assert their full humanity and be accepted, the realities of official neglect and a variety of social pathologies created conditions in which hopes and dreams died at the end of needles or disappeared up people’s noses. This, too, brought Mayfield’s prophetic witness to life. Most clearly in the soundtrack to the blacksploitation film Superfly but through much of his work in the 1970’s and early 1980’s, he refused to remain silent while urban communities were ravaged by drugs, poverty, crime, and neglect. The always-present shadow of the criminalization of black life – something the United States has done well even before we were an independent country – left fewer and fewer options or free spaces for action.

x YouTube Video

This 2010 updated cover version of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes R&B classic “Wake Up Everybody by John Legend and The Roots is a message for all of us today:

x YouTube Video

Nickelodeon produced this video about Black history for young folks: x YouTube Video I would be remiss if I didn’t post a song that changed my life. I’ve featured this song here in the past. I learned the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” when I was about nine, in grade school on the campus of HBCU Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It has uplifted me ever since:

x YouTube Video

Here’s Rev. Kirk Franklin’s rendition:

x YouTube Video

Please join me in the comments section below for more and I hope you’ll post some of your favorite tunes for Black History Month—which for me is not just a month. Black history for me is all-year round.