Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

This week's installment of Congressional Cowards focuses on one lawmaker whose actions were so comically cowardly that they deserve their own feature.

So congratulations to GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, who literally chose to run away from her constituents rather than answer a very fair and basic question about why she won't speak out against the federal government killing U.S. citizens in the streets.

A person holds a picture during a vigil for Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Hageman held a town hall in Casper, Wyoming—as the GOP-controlled House was once again in recess because Speaker Mike Johnson is apparently allergic to work—in which she was repeatedly asked by constituents to speak out against the evil actions of President Donald Trump's immigration goons.

“Why have you not spoken out against the Fourth Amendment violations that ICE officers and Border Patrol officers are currently engaging in by breaking into people’s homes without a warrant?” one attendee asked.

But instead of answering, Hageman assailed the constituent’s character.

“I don’t know that I trust your facts,” Hageman responded.

Later on, another constituent asked Hageman why she had not spoken out against the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, both at the hands of Trump’s immigration goons.

“They are killing American citizens in the streets, and you are doing nothing. You are not saying a single solitary thing to support constituents or to support the American people,” they said. “As a constitutional lawyer, you should be infuriated. You should be incensed. Why are you not?”

But rather than responding, the cowardly Hageman left, as one constituent yelled “coward” and “chickenshit" as she walked off stage.

People attend a candlelight vigil for Renee Good at the U.S. Embassy in London on Jan. 12.

It’s truly so easy to speak out against obvious wrongs being committed by the federal government. In fact, GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky had no qualms with criticizing the killing of Pretti.

“After seeing this, if you call this a good shooting, you aren't watching the video. This was a real tragedy and a mistake. The man had been disarmed and then was shot 10 times,” Paul said. “If we say things that are obviously not true, the situation is going to get worse.”

But Hageman chose to walk away rather than do the right thing.

To be sure, a number of Hageman’s GOP colleagues have said disgusting things to not only defend the killings of Good and Pretti but to also disparage them.

While Hageman didn’t do that, her silence shows that she knows the killings of Good and Pretti were wrong, but she’s still too cowardly to speak out against it.

Chickenshit, indeed.