Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that President Donald Trump’s federal immigration thugs are terrorizing cities across the United States. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: You gotta respect this!, by Pedro Molina

Originally published Jan. 25.

Cartoon: Frozen and fascist, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 25.

Cartoon: ICE agent group photo, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 25.

Cartoon: DHS Pinocchio, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 26.

Cartoon: Amber alert, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 27.

Cartoon: Another MAGA flip-flop, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 28.

Cartoon: Violent criminals, by Pedro Molina

Originally published Jan. 28.

Cartoon: Minnesota twins, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 28.

Cartoon: The MAGAs squint away the murder, by RubenBolling

Originally published Jan. 29.

Cartoon: Terrorists vs. wine moms, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published Jan. 29.

Cartoon: Worse than tear gas, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 29.

Cartoon: Turning points, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Jan. 29.

Cartoon: Bye-bye, Bovino, by Tim Campbell

Originally published Jan. 30.

Cartoon: Improvised anti-ICE devices, by Brian McFadden

Originally published Jan. 30.

