Unlike Floyd, Good and Pretti were white. Still, they were victims of law enforcement charged with protecting the public flagrantly violating that duty, in full view. Politicians (chiefly Democrats), ordinary people and even police officials are calling for accountability. There are sustained, widespread protests. But the equation has changed: In 2026, the conversation around who is the culprit is not focused on a rogue cop like Derek Chauvin, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross or the still unidentified federal agents who killed Pretti. It’s the federal government itself.

Since retaking office last year, Trump immediately set about doing two things: destroying the moral impetus behind diversity, equity and inclusion — a legacy of 2020 — and beefing up ICE to carry out a promise to deport as many immigrants as possible as quickly as possible. The two are related, with the first priority paving the way for the second. As the deportation operations got underway it became clear that the immigrants really being targeted were those from Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa — people of color. To Trump, his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and others in his administration, these immigrants were simply part of the long-criminalized population of color who are also American citizens, people like George Floyd.

With Trump and his supporters pushing a narrative of “criminals” of color permanently here and flowing in from abroad, it was predictable that ICE would become far more than immigration enforcement, but a national enforcer of white supremacy. Doing so requires dispensing with democratic norms, like due process and rule of law. And that’s something our nation has had plenty of experience with through years of Jim Crow and racial terror.