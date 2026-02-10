Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, faced hellfire at a House hearing on Tuesday.

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey aimed her righteous anger at Lyons, calling out his religious hypocrisy as he carries out President Donald Trump’s deadly anti-immigration agenda.

“Mr. Lyons, do you consider yourself a religious man?” McIver asked.

“Yes, ma'am,” he replied.

“Well, how do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?” McIver said.

“I'm not gonna entertain that question,” Lyons responded indignantly.

“Oh, okay, of course not,” McIver said. “Do you think you're going to hell, Mr. Lyons?”

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, cut McIver off, chastising her for breaching committee protocol. McIver responded, “Mr. Chairman, I'm just asking a question. You guys are always talking about religion here—in the Bible. I mean, it's okay for me to ask a question, right?”

A 2025 study from Pew Research Center shows that while a strong majority of Americans view immigration as a positive, white Americans who are highly religious are the most wary of it.

One might hope that some of these conservative Christians would at least crack open the book they so often cite.