A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

GOP whines over Democrats fighting back in redistricting war

There’s nothing worse than getting a taste of your own medicine.

Bad Bunny's halftime show explains why so many Latinos backed Trump

Latino culture and conservatives have more in common than they realize.

Democrats have 44 GOP-held seats on their midterms chopping block

“Democrats are on offense, and our map reflects the fact that everyday Americans are tired of Republicans’ broken promises.”

American optimism hits new low

It’s hard to be positive these days.

Cartoon: Hazardous to your health

We yearn for the good ole days when it was smoking.

Watch Trump's inept Commerce chief squirm over Epstein ties

The textbook definition of “hypocrite.”

Click here to see more cartoons.