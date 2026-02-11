The House on Tuesday voted down a bill that would have prevented future votes on President Donald Trump's idiotic tariffs, deciding by the thinnest of margins to keep some power for itself—for now.

The bill would have prevented lawmakers from forcing votes on tariffs until August and would have essentially neutered Congress’ constitutionally granted power to “lay and collect taxes.” But it failed by a vote of 217 to 214, with every Democrat and three Republicans voting to block the legislation from passing.

It means that as soon as Wednesday, the House could vote on whether to cancel the ridiculous 25% tariff Trump levied on Canadian goods.

The outcome is an embarrassment for Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who did everything in his power to protect Dear Leader’s trade policy, no matter how destructive it may be.

However, we have to temper your expectations on what the vote means.

Even if the House and Senate nix Trump’s tariffs, Trump can veto their efforts with the swipe of a pen. No potential tariff cancellations are likely to come anywhere close to securing veto-proof majorities.

The media spun the vote as a "GOP revolt," as Politico put it, but just three of the 217 Republicans in the House voted against the bill. That means just 1% of Republican lawmakers thought it was bad that GOP leaders wanted to neuter members of Congress of their power on setting tariffs.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, shown in 2025.

What’s more, two of the Republicans who voted against the bill—Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Kevin Kiley of California—have nothing to lose.

Bacon is retiring from Congress, so Trump threatening to support a primary challenge wouldn’t impact him. And Kiley's California House seat was recently redrawn in a way that makes it borderline impossible for him to win, thanks to Democrats' redistricting measure in the Golden State. Kiley is still mulling whether to run in a different district.

The one Republican who showed actual bravery was Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. He voted to allow votes negating Trump’s tariffs, even though he is facing a Trump-backed primary opponent for his willingness to oppose Trump on everything from tariffs to the Epstein files.

Still, while we do not want to give the Republican Party credit, these three Republicans were correct in their votes.

“Congress needs to be able to debate on tariffs. Tariffs have been a ‘net negative’ for the economy and are a significant tax that American consumers, manufacturers, and farmers are paying,” Bacon wrote in a post on X. “Article I of the Constitution places authority over taxes and tariffs with Congress for a reason, but for too long, we have handed that authority to the executive branch. It’s time for Congress to reclaim that responsibility.”

"My goal is to defend the Constitution and to represent the people," Massie wrote on X, responding to a post from sycophantic Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who slammed Massie for "hurting the President."

"Taxing authority is vested in the House of Representatives, not the Executive," Massie continued. "The vote tonight was to subvert the Constitution and the 1976 National Emergencies Act by literally saying a day is not a day."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, shown in 2025.

Johnson tried to defend the embarrassing outcome, saying that it was "a big mistake” and that the House should’ve waited for the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s tariff authority.

"I don't think we need to go down the road of trying to limit the president's power while he is in the midst of negotiating America-first trade agreements," Johnson told Fox Business, ridiculously adding that "tariffs have done great for the economy."

In reality, tariffs have not done great for the economy. Last year, they cost the average U.S. household $1,000 due to price increases from the import taxes, according to a report published Tuesday from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. And the monthly jobs report released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that in all of 2025, employers added just 181,000 jobs on net.

Ultimately, the 99% of House Republicans who thought it was totally fine to prevent themselves from negating Trump’s tariffs are now in an unenviable position.

Given that Democrats can and will force votes to axe Trump’s tariffs, Republicans will have to decide whether to anger either their constituents—who largely oppose the tariffs—or their party’s retributive leader. Good luck with that choice, GOP.