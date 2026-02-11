Police in Minnesota announced Tuesday that a background checker for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement has been arrested as part of an sex trafficking sting. The arrest highlights the problem of crime within the ranks of the ICE agency, which has been exacerbated by funding from the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

Bloomington, Minnesota police said that an individual tasked with doing background checks for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security was one of 30 men arrested.

“The federal government has a certain agency that does all their backgrounds, the Department of Defense, he works for them. So he does all the ICE backgrounds, HSI backgrounds, FBI, whenever anyone needs a security clearance, he's one of the people who does it,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference.

“Why ICE agents wear masks” by Clay Bennett

While the employee did not work directly for ICE, the allegation echoes the November arrest of an ICE employee, also in Bloomington, who has been charged with trying to coerce a minor into sex. Police allege that the ICE civil employee responded to a solicitation from officers posing as 17-year-old girls online as part of a sting called “Operation Creep.”

Crime is a problem for ICE, which is the frontline agency that has been deployed by President Donald Trump as part of his attempt at mass deportation of immigrants.

An Associated Press study of ICE-related arrests published Wednesday found that since 2020, at least two dozen employees and contractors for the agency have been charged with crimes.

Among those are an ICE agent operating outside of Chicago who was charged with assaulting a protester filming him, while another got a citation for drunk driving, who was found “covered in vomit” in his car.

The AP noted that several ICE agents have been accused of sexual abuse and violence, particularly of concern since ICE agents are in a position of power and tasked with enforcing the law.

Republican leaders like Speaker Mike Johnson have asserted that, despite these criminal incidents, ICE agents should be empowered to search homes without warrants. Simultaneously the Trump administration has said ICE agents should be allowed to work with their faces covered, even as concerns about abuse of power have increased.

The agency received a $85 billion budget increase in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed by Republicans and signed into law by Trump last year. That shot in the arm is helping to fulfill a recruitment drive that is being spearheaded by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the architect of much of Trump’s anti-immigrant policy and a man with documented ties to white supremacist groups.

Related | Trump reportedly wants to give right-wing media $100M to recruit racists

Internal ICE documents have revealed plans for a “wartime recruitment” strategy that would spend millions on advertising on media platforms frequented by extreme right-wingers and other bigots.

The ingredients are there to make ICE’s already existing crime problems even worse.

All indications are that this is the direction the Trump administration wants to go in. Trump’s so-called “border czar” Tom Homan recently said the operation in Minnesota, where two civilians were shot dead and many others were harassed and abducted, was “very effective.” Instead of changing tactics, conservatives are instead funding pro-ICE propaganda ads.

The crime wave shows no sign of ending.