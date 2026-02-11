Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday went off the rails shortly after Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington asked Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors in the audience to raise their hands. Jayapal pressed Bondi to apologize to them, accusing her of protecting “powerful predators” in the release of Epstein-related files while also failing to safeguard survivors in the documents.

“Congresswoman, you sat before—former Attorney General] Merrick Garland sat in this chair twice,” Bondi said.

“Attorney General Bondi,” Jayapal interrupted.

“Can I finish my answer?” Bondi said.

“No,” Jayapal shot back. “I'm gonna reclaim my time because I asked you a specific question that I would like you to answer, which is: Will you turn to the survivors? This is not about anybody that came before you.”

Things didn’t get any better as other Democrats on the committee asked Bondi to defend the criminally slow rollout of the Epstein files. Trying to deflect, Bondi lied about the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. She also falsely claimed that President Donald Trump “overwhelmingly” won “the majority” of the popular vote in 2024. In reality, he won 49.7% of the vote.

She also brought up … the stock market?

“The Dow is over 50,000! I don't know why you're laughing,” Bondi said during one extensive detour. “The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P [500] at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. … That's what we should be talking about."

x Bondi crashes out over Epstein: "The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about." pic.twitter.com/wZVxfnaiUr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee, repeatedly asked Chair Jim Jordan to remind the attorney general to stop ranting through members' questions.

It seems that when Trump’s Cabinet officials aren’t defending their appearances in the Epstein files, they are scrambling to cover for their powerful friends.