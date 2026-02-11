During a recess from Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chaotic testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky spoke with reporters about how he thought the hearing was going.

“She didn't answer anything,” Massie said in the hallway, after Bondi was peppered with questions about the notorious Epstein files. “She came here just ready to talk about the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ, which seems kind of crazy to me.”

Massie—a problematic ally for Democrats as of late—has been exceptionally dogged in his pursuit of accountability for the victims of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The outspoken Republican told reporters that Bondi can behave as erratically as she wants, but that there will ultimately be a reckoning.

“The recourse, and I keep reminding the folks at DOJ of this—is that the next attorney general can bring charges against them for breaking the law,” Massie said. “I think that's what's compelled them to produce 3 million documents and now they're claiming that it's incompetence. Like their defense today is incompetence for why they haven't given us all of the documents they should, why they have over-redacted in the case of coconspirators, and why they failed to redact the names of the victims.”

Bondi flipped out any time she was pressed on the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files, whose release was mandated by a Congressional vote.

Her bizarre defensiveness wasn’t limited to questioning from Democrats. During one exchange, Bondi accused Massie of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and dismissed him as “a failed politician."

x Bondi to Massie: You have Trump Derangement Syndrome. You’re a failed politician. pic.twitter.com/mHne27Kn1w — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2026

You can watch Massie’s questioning of President Donald Trump's attorney general below.