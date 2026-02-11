A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Yup, 2025 really was a horrific year for jobs

Donald Trump can’t gaslight his way out of cold, hard data.

Want to put food up your ass? RFK Jr.'s chatbot can help!

Strange and gross, but absolutely true.

Pam Bondi loses her sh-t at Epstein hearing

Pick-me Pam tried her hardest to defend Dear Leader—and failed miserably.

Cartoon: Only one of you may stay

Even children aren’t safe in Trump’s America.

ICE affiliated with alleged sex trafficker—among other monsters

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem isn’t hiring the best people.

RFK Jr.'s MAHA weirdos can't quit their horse-dewormer fetish

Why worry about health insurance when ivermectin will surely cure whatever ails you?

Trump's tariff policy dealt a big blow in Congress

A rare display of backbone from a handful of Republicans? You love to see it.

