Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday gave one of the most dreadful congressional hearing performances any Cabinet-level official has ever given, ranting like a lunatic and hurling personal insults at Democratic lawmakers rather than answering fair questions about the horrific conduct the Department of Justice has exhibited both under her watch and at her direction.

If they tuned in, normal Americans who do not live their lives in terminally online right-wing media circles likely watched her embarrassing antics and wondered what on earth she was trying to accomplish.

But the answer is simple: She was trying to appease President Donald Trump, who gets perverse pleasure from insulting his perceived enemies.

In fact, Bondi's histrionics may have been an effort to save her own skin. Despite her corrupt attempts to weaponize the DOJ to Trump's liking, the department has failed to notch a single notable victory in Trump's vindictive prosecution attempts. It has reportedly led Trump to grow disillusioned with Bondi, to whom he once mistakenly posted a message on Truth Social complaining about her lack of results.

At one point, Bondi ridiculously called Trump "the most transparent president in the nation's history," even as he withholds countless documents on Jeffrey Epstein that he's legally obligated to release due to legislation passed last year. Instead, Bondi said Democrats were just trying to distract from the stock market.

"The Dow is over 50,000! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader, as I hear, Raskin," Bondi screamed at Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was likely laughing at how absurd she sounded as she tried to evade his questions. "The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P [500] at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about."

Of course, the hearing’s topic was "Oversight of the Justice Department," which has nothing to do with the stock market. But Dear Leader Trump loves to brag about stock gains, so Bondi did just that.

Or how about this brown-nosing remark, in which she demanded all of the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee apologize for impeachment hearings against Trump.

“Have you apologized to President Trump?” she said. “Have you apologized to President Trump, all of you who participated in those impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump? You all should be apologizing. You sit here, and you attack the president, and I am not going to have it. I'm not going to put up with it."

Yeah, we all know who that insane act was for.

Bondi also refused to apologize to Epstein survivors, who at one point raised their hands when asked if they felt they’d been ignored by the DOJ.

The refusal to apologize likely appeased Trump, who never apologizes for his conduct, no matter how despicable. But the image of her refusing to even look at the victims likely gave Democrats more ammo for attack ads during the upcoming midterm elections.

Then there were the insults.

Bondi refused to answer how many of Epstein’s co-conspirators she’s indicted. Instead, she yelled that Raskin is a “washed-up loser lawyer.” Totally normal stuff.

She accused Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky—who successfully passed a law that required Bondi to release the Epstein files—a “failed politician” who suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Of course, if anyone has Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s Bondi, whose ass-kissing of Trump is so over the top that it’s vomit inducing.

"She didn't answer anything," Massie told reporters after he tried to get answers from Bondi during the hearing but was instead met with personal insults. "She came here ready to talk about the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, which seems kind of crazy to me."

Crazy indeed.