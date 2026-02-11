President Donald Trump reportedly hosted right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch at the White House on Tuesday night, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter. The private dinner between the two influential conservative figures occurred just a few days after Fox News—which Murdoch owns—rejected a television ad critical of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Murdoch is the founder and chairman of 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News Channel. Murdoch also leads News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Trump also hosted Murdoch at the White House in October 2025.

The latest meeting coincides with Fox News’ refusal to air a television ad critical of ICE and the Trump administration. The ad from the Jewish Democratic Council of America criticizes the cozy ties between the Trump administration and the white nationalist movement and includes a quote from podcast host Joe Rogan criticizing ICE’s “Gestapo” tactics.

The two other major cable news networks, CNN and MS Now, are running the ad.

Jewish Democratic Council CEO Halie Soifer told Mediaite that the organization purchased advertising time on “Fox & Friends,” which has long been seen as Trump’s favorite show on the network and where he has made the most appearances. Soifer said Fox rejected the ad and offered no explanation for why.

The shady ties between Trump and the news network’s owner are the most likely reason for the decision. Fox News has been almost as vocal as the White House itself in supporting ICE’s cruel and lawless tactics against immigrants and citizens alike. The network’s talking heads have attacked the agency’s critics as part of Fox News’ longtime racist crusade against immigration.

Trump is currently suing Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal for reporting on his relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but their repeated meetings show that the two men are still personally and politically aligned.

Fox News is the Republican Party’s leading propaganda arm, and the network’s clear priority is defending and propping up Trump, not honest journalism. Rejecting unflattering advertising and having cozy private dinners falls right in line with both parties’ long-term interests and goals.