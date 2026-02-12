Black journalists nettle Trump because, as in Wells’ time, they call for accountability even when they’re simply covering facts. Wells wrote about lynchings in grisly detail to make sure people were forced to see extrajudicial murders that they preferred to ignore. Breaking through to mainstream consciousness was a tough job.The Black press was a product of segregation like so much else; however diligent their reporting, Black people had their narratives, whites had theirs. That segregation started to break down with the onset of the Civil Rights Movement, when mainstream press started covering race in earnest.

That didn’t mean Black journalists automatically got respect. One of the more startling moments captured by a TV camera during the Little Rock, Arkansas, school desegregation effort in 1957 was of a white mob viciously kicking and assaulting veteran Black journalist L. Alex Wilson. That footage made the racial violence that always threatened clearly visible. TV became the mirror that America was forced to look into, and allowed the racial terror long documented by the Black press to be beamed around the world.

As Black journalists who’ve worked in mainstream media, Lemon and Fort are the legacy of that (limited) progress. But history has a way of looping back on itself, or even standing still. Both are now independent journalists focused on exposing racial injustice and white supremacy, which Wells did her whole life. The injustice that used to be the bane of Black folk is now being visited on everyone else — a consciousness breakthrough Wells would have welcomed. Both journalists have pledged to continue their work in the face of threats and oppression, as Wells did also. “I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” Lemon told CNN. In an interview with Anderson Cooper after her arrest and release, Fort vowed to “continue telling the stories of my community.”

As much as these arrests are an unprecedented and dangerous step toward institutionalizing autocracy, they can also be seen as a sign of Trump’s weakness, and an indication that his casting Black people as criminals might not work this time. I have to say that it’s encouraging, and even fitting, that Black journalists whose moral credibility has been historically marginalized have become the face of the latest fight to protect the First amendment rights of all Americans. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who had his own experience with being silenced by Trump’s media allies, introduced Lemon as a guest by saying he “was arrested for committing journalism.”