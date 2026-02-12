If you’ve been wondering what the right-wing push for so-called “intellectual freedom” looks like, it apparently looks like … assaulting a journalist?

That’s what happened in Ohio earlier this week, when Luke Perez, a professor at the Ohio State University, physically attacked a journalist for asking a question he didn’t like.

But Perez isn’t just any random professor. He’s part of the university’s Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society, which Republican state legislators mandated the establishment of in 2023. The center is clearly intended to coddle conservatives, and the law had all the usual right-leaning buzzwords about “civil and free inquiry” and “intellectual freedom.”

Perez seems to fit the center’s conservative mold. He’s been happy to spout off to the media about how very worried he was that the former Biden administration’s efforts to fight discrimination against LGBTQ+ people would undermine its ability to combat religious persecution abroad. “If we come to a country and say, ‘Stop oppressing all these people. They deserve religious protections,’ that country could say, ‘Why are you persecuting these religious people in your own country?’” he told Deseret News in 2021.

Notably, though, the law establishing the Chase Center also required it to welcome “the differences of opinion that shall naturally exist in a public university community.”

And how is that working out?

On Monday, Perez was present at Smith Laboratory, where the Chase Center of Super Duper Freedom is housed, when a local blogger and documentary filmmaker were trying to interview former Ohio State University President Gordon Gee about his remarks defending Les Wexner, a billionaire pal of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Per Gee, suggesting that Wexner’s name be removed from Ohio State buildings is “cancel culture.” Gee also thinks Wexner had no idea what Epstein was doing.

Well, Wexner was once investigated as a possible co-conspirator of Epstein’s, and he’s testifying before the House Oversight Committee next week. An Epstein survivor has alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell molested her at a home located on Wexner’s property, so it’s not the ideal time to defend him, to say the least.

But Perez seemingly decided that a journalist trying to question Gee on camera was a bridge too far, determining that Gee was in such need of protection that he physically assaulted the filmmaker.

Perez has now been placed on administrative leave from a job he began last month. However, who knows whether any punishment will stick, because the Chase Center is a special place.

Chase Center Executive Director Lee Strang has full power over the center’s hiring and can bypass Ohio State’s normal hiring process at Ohio State. It’s worth noting that Strang, an anti-abortion extremist, also assisted in bringing these “intellectual diversity centers” to Ohio universities in the first place. And the Chase Center, per its website, is meant to help people “flourish as citizens in our pluralistic Republic.”

Nothing says flourishing in a pluralistic Republic like a professor assaulting a journalist for asking a question.

Perez’s actions bring home the hollow stupidity of this supposed “viewpoint diversity” push, which is nothing but a demand that conservatives be installed in high-level positions based solely on the fact that they are conservative. They can’t compete in the marketplace of ideas, so they need special treatment to make sure they get jobs.

Now that’s a diversity hire. And look what it got them.