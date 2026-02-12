Now-former CBS News producer Alicia Hastey revealed in a memo announcing her departure from the network that under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, stories are being vetted for their ideological content, rather than for their newsworthiness. The memo further confirms the network’s shift to the right under parent company Paramount’s pro-Trump leadership.

In Hastey’s memo, released Wednesday night, she laments Weiss for implementing a “sweeping new vision prioritizing a break from traditional broadcast norms to embrace what has been described as ‘heterodox’ journalism.”

“Good old journalistic ethics” by Jack Ohman

Hastey explains that what she saw as the network’s commitment to telling stories about underrepresented communities and challenging conventional wisdom “is increasingly becoming impossible.”

“Stories may instead be evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations,” Hastey writes. She alleges that this mindset leads to reporters practicing self-censorship or avoiding topics that “might trigger backlash or unfavorable headlines.”

The damning memo underscores many of the concerns that were raised when CBS announced in October that Weiss would be taking over. The move occurred after CBS purchased Weiss’ conservative site Free Press and after parent company Paramount paid off $16 million to Trump—which was quickly followed up by the Trump administration approving the company’s merger with Skydance Media. Billionaire Larry Ellison, a Republican donor, recently took over Paramount alongside his son David Ellison.

Hastey’s description of how CBS News now operates sounds just like the process that led the network to pull a planned “60 Minutes” report on the Trump administration’s use of El Salvador’s troubled CECOT prison to house deportees. Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi said at the time that the decision by Weiss was “not an editorial decision, it is a political one,” as the story would make the Trump administration look bad by reporting factual information.

Related | CBS News' censorship of '60 Minutes' story spectacularly backfires

Other evidence of the CBS editorial shift has shown up on programs like “CBS Evening News,” where new anchor Tony Dokoupil praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a January broadcast as “the ultimate Florida man,” adding, “we salute you.”

The mainstream media has undergone a rightward shift in Trump’s second term. In addition to CBS moving to the right, outlets like The New York Times have promoted right-wing disinformation and narratives while the Washington Post has shed staff and shifted coverage.

The press shift has not been as openly hostile to free speech as the administration itself, with incidents like the recent arrest of reporter Don Lemon, but the shift in ideology is clear—and the public is less informed as a result.