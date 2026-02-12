Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison drew the predictably offensive ire of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin during a Senate Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.

The MAGA stooge of a senator went red in the face as he tried to paint Ellison and his fellow Minnesota officials as responsible for the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the gestapo-like immigration raids in Minneapolis in January.

“Yeah, sit, sit there and smirk, smirk,” Johnson said after declaring that Ellison’s support for protesters—and their First Amendment rights—is the real culprit in Good and Pretti’s deaths. “It's sick. It is despicable.”

“Are you asking me for comment, senator?” Ellison responded. “Because everything you said was untrue. It was a nice theatrical performance, but it was all lies.”

Ellison also drew the performative wrath of Sen. Josh Hawley, who took time away from fist-pumping prospective Jan. 6 seditionists to yell accusations of campaign fraud at the Minnesota attorney general—prompting even conservative Sen. Rand Paul to tell Hawley to tone it down.

Perhaps what set them off was Ellison’s opening statement, which included the damning statistic that "two of the three homicides committed in Minneapolis in 2026 have come at the hands of federal immigration agents."

That’s a sad fact.