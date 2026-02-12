New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani isn’t backing down from his ambitious progressive agenda—even when faced with hacky questions from reporters.

During a Thursday press conference about his nominee to lead the city’s Department of Investigation, Mamdani was asked whether he overpromised on his agenda, and he did what he does best: rejected the question’s conservative-leaning framing.

“Are you worried that you may have overpromised or could underdeliver?” a reporter asked.

“No, the promises that we made were at the scale of the crisis that New Yorkers are facing,” Mamdani replied. “We spoke about the need to deliver universal child care, the need for tenants of rent-stabilized housing to have their rents frozen, the need for the slowest buses in America to be fast and free. We're delivering that progress, and we also know that it continues each and every day.”

Mamdani explained that he ran on a multipronged platform focused on making New York more affordable, and that his administration is taking steps to secure state funding to advance some of these policies, such as closing the gaps in child care.

The media’s framing around progressive policy frequently relies on a conservative mythology that policies aimed at broad public benefit are inherently unrealistic. It’s a standard that is rarely, if ever, applied to conservative policies like tax breaks for the rich and cuts to Medicaid—all of which have failed to achieve the promised results.