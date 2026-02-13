According to President Donald Trump, the U.S. and Venezuela are on extremely good terms a month after arresting Nicolás Maduro and transporting the president and his wife, Cilia Flores, to a prison in New York City.

“Relations between Venezuela and the United States have been, to put it mildly, extraordinary!” Trump wrote via Truth Social Thursday. “We are dealing very well with President Delcy Rodriguez, and her Representatives. Oil is starting to flow, and large amounts of money, unseen for many years, will soon be greatly helping the people of Venezuela.”

However, according to an interview with NBC News released the same day, Rodriguez—who succeeded to power following Maduro’s capture—disagrees with the U.S. perspective.

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez

“I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am. Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent,” the acting president said to “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in Caracas.

Rodriguez also told the outlet that the Trump administration has extended an invitation to meet at the White House that she is still considering.

But the change in temperatures from Trump’s and Rodriguez’s responses highlights the larger, more unstable narrative at play.

The South American country is but one domino piece targeted in the president’s “Donroe Doctrine,” the Trumpified Monroe Doctrine. Venezuela’s oil and its long-term standoff with Maduro made it a prime target under the Trump administration to enforce U.S. dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

As the Trump administration extends its reach southward, though, cooperation from the Chavista government—a term to describe the ruling party that follows a semblance of ideas brought about by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez—is murky.

And support for this international overstep is already softening within our own borders. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky criticized the administration earlier this week for carrying out the illegal capture of resources while skirting around Congress’ control.

“Selling stolen oil and putting billions of dollars in a bank in Qatar to be spent without Congressional approval is not Constitutional. Only Congress can appropriate money,” he tweeted last month.

“The President can’t legally create a second Treasury overseas for his own piggy bank. Wake up Congress.”

As it stands, an initial $500 million that was being held in a Qatari bank account has been transferred to Venezuela. And moving forward, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained at a previous Senate hearing, the Venezuela government has to submit a budget before the U.S. will waive any oil sanctions.

In other words, the U.S. has its hands deeply involved in the country’s affairs as they oversee what is expected to be a slow-moving transition of power.

Even Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Caracas this week to sit down with Rodriguez and discuss ongoing plans.

Speaking with reporters, Wright promised that there would be a “dramatic increase in Venezuelan oil production." He also promised “to bring commerce, peace, prosperity, jobs, opportunity to the people of Venezuela and in partnership with the United States."

x YouTube Video

Meanwhile, colectivos, the Chavista government’s unofficial paramilitary force, has been targeting Americans and supporters of the U.S. government within the country.

And if this all sounds like a lot of geopolitical information to take in at once, then you’re not alone. But the “TLDR” version that you’ve been waiting for is this—the Trump administration is diving full force into controlling oil resources and touting a great relationship with the country while the narrative coming from within, even between the lines, might say otherwise.