Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says scraps from the wealthy table are on their way to the American people—really, any day now.

“As I've said many times, 2025 is about setting the table,” Bessent told CNBC on Friday. “2026 is going to be a banquet for the American people. The economy is taking off.”

Bessent went on to claim that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are slowly evolving into manufacturing jobs. His comments echo fellow shill Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, who said that unnamed “machines” are just waiting to be turned on.

The problem, of course, is that economic data largely indicates the opposite is true. Manufacturing jobs steadily shrank throughout 2025, and the year marked the weakest job growth since the COVID-19 pandemic—a crisis that Trump’s first-term administration profoundly mismanaged.

Since beginning his second term, the Trump administration has both blamed former President Joe Biden for its own weak economic numbers, and claimed that bad statistics are actually proof that things are going well.