Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin appeared on Fox News to defend the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the 2009 scientific finding that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health.

“Do you believe that the talk of climate change is a hoax?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“When you're putting forth tens of billions of dollars to pay off your well-connected former Obama and Biden admin officials and Democratic donors wasting taxpayer dollars, yes, that's a problem,” Zeldin said, not answering the question. “Trillions of dollars of regulation and costs on American families, that's a big problem. It has been a con job of using this for more power and control.”

So the good news is that it isn’t not a hoax!

After spending much of 2025 talking about how Americans needed to stop thinking about science and make their gas cans great again, the White House’s decision to revoke the legal foundation for most climate regulations managing greenhouse gas emissions is the crowning achievement of the fossil fuels industry. Trump has been so onboard that the coal industry gave him an award for it.

According to experts, getting rid of the legal underpinning for most government laws regulating greenhouse gas emissions could allow President Donald Trump’s stolen Supreme Court a chance to chip away at the government’s power to rein in the fossil fuel industry.