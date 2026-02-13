A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Is Warner Bros. sidelining an anti-ICE wrestler?

Not only is Brody King encouraging anti-ICE chants, he’s also selling “abolish ICE” T-shirts.

Trump thinks he's in control of Venezuela. He's wrong.

He kidnaps one president and thinks he runs the place.

Cartoon: Un-American logic

It makes no sense.

Everyone is paying for their Epstein ties—except Trump

Trump hasn’t lost his job yet, but he’s losing in the court of public opinion.

Republicans suffer big redistricting loss in Virginia

Republicans may have started the redistricting war, but Democrats want to finish it.

Watch Trump's snobby treasury secretary show how out of touch he is

We’re still waiting for this promised economic “banquet for the American people.”

Click here to see more cartoons.