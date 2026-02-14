Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

While much of the news about the Caribbean here in the U.S. has centered around recent President Donald Trump-focused ugly geopolitics, we are now in Mardi Gras or Carnival time, and nothing is going to stop locals and tourists alike from partying.

The largest celebration is held in Trinidad and Tobago:

Known as the “Greatest Show on Earth,” there is truly nothing in the world like the Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. [...] The Trinidad and Tobago Carnival takes place annually on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, but preparations and celebrations begin months in advance. The festival’s origins trace back to the 18th century when French settlers brought their masquerade balls to the island. Excluded from these events, enslaved Africans created their own parallel celebrations that evolved into the Carnival we know today as a powerful expression of freedom, resilience, and artistry. At the heart of Carnival are the masquerade bands. These bands, comprised of hundreds or thousands of people, parade through the streets in elaborate, glittering costumes. Each band has its own theme and music, and participants, known as masqueraders, dance and wine through the city to the infectious rhythms of soca and calypso.

Perhaps you need a little refresher on Mardi Gras’ origin:

Most historians believe the first Carnival started on the island of Trinidad when the French and Spanish Catholics taught the island about Fat Tuesday. Around the same time, Africans were celebrating their freedom from slavery, so it became more than just a celebration of Lent. It became part religion and part celebration of freedom.

x YouTube Video The history of "full-blown" soca in Trinidad involves its evolution from calypso, pioneered by Ras Shorty I (Lord Shorty) in the 1970s by fusing it with Indian rhythms (dholak, tabla), leading to the energetic "soca" sound. The term "Full Blown" also refers to Full Blown Entertainment (FBE), the songwriting/production duo (Kory & Kevon Hart) who shaped modern soca in the 2000s/2010s with hits for artists like Machel Montano, Kerwin Du Bois, and Kes, bringing powerful, trendsetting sounds to the forefront of Carnival. Though Trinidad and Tobago’s celebrations are renowned worldwide, other island nations have great celebrations. Don’t overlook Dominica: x YouTube Video Here’s a handy video calendar of upcoming worldwide Carnival events for 2026: x YouTube Video If you are in the U.S there are West Indian carnival events across the country. For example, in Florida there are events in Orlando.

Though I usually write about music on Sundays, music is an essential part of Carnival. Meet some of the artists and give them a listen. You’ll be up and dancing!

There’s Bunji Garlin:

Bunji Garlin, born Ian Antonio Alvarez on July 14, 1978, is a Trinidadian soca artist known for his energetic play-on-words and double entendre in his studio and live performances. Garlin became a prominent figure in the global soca music scene. His stage name, “Bunji Garlin,” is a combination of “Bunji,” a nickname given by his family, and “Garlin,” inspired by the famous actor Errol Flynn. [...] Garlin’s impact extends beyond his music; he is also recognized for his philanthropy and community work in Trinidad and Tobago

x YouTube Video

KES:

Trinidad & Tobago is one of the world’s true melting pots, an island nation whose citizens have pulled from their African, Asian, Latin, European and Amerindian heritage to innovate in the fields of music, art, food and having a good time. Of the many musical acts that call this twin-island republic home, none embody this mixture more than KES (aka KES THE BAND) the eclectic outfit behind some of modern Caribbean music’s most indelible anthems.



Celebrated for their instant soca classics (“Wotless,” “Savannah Grass”) and laid-back island pop jams (“Tuesday on the Rocks,” “Hello”), the band has brought Trinidad to the world, sharing stages with the likes of Will Smith, Major Lazer and John Legend and collaborating with artists from Wizkid to Snoop Dogg. For the group — charismatic singer Kees Dieffenthaller (also known as KES) and his brothers Jon (guitar) and Hans (drums), along with childhood friend, Riad Boochoon (bass) — blending pop, rock, reggae, calypso, dancehall and afrobeats together is one part of their greater calling: To spread good vibes.

x YouTube Video

Edwin Yearwood:

Edwin Yearwood is a gifted singer/songwriter and the charismatic lead singer of the band krosfyah, known for his engaging stage presence and ability to connect deeply with audiences. His journey in music began at age 14 when he won the Teen Talent Competition in 1983, showcasing his extraordinary talent from a young age. In 1995, he achieved an unprecedented feat in the Barbados carnival scene by winning the Calypso Monarch, Party Monarch, and Tune of the Crop Monarch, a record that remains unbeaten.

x YouTube Video

LeadPipe:

From Barbados, LeadPipe is a well-known reggae and dancehall performer. He has developed a following for his distinctive sound, which combines contemporary Dancehall beats with classic Reggae beats. LeadPipe has established himself as a legend in the Caribbean music scene thanks to his mesmerizing rhythms and lyrical vocals.

His roots and love of Reggae and Dancehall are reflected in his music. His compositions are filled with lyrics that speak to the challenges of daily living and generate emotions of joy, love, and optimism. LeadPipe's passion to spread positivism through his music and his love for his own Barbados are both reflected in his songs.

x YouTube Video

Patrice Roberts:

Born in Toco, Trinidad, Patrice Roberts has been a staple of the Caribbean music scene for 20+ years. She rose to national attention when her song “The Islands” with her cousin Bunji Garlin was used in a tourism campaign for Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, she’s continued to expand Soca music and headline carnival celebrations across the Caribbean.

Machel Montano:

Machel Jesus Montano was born in 1974, in Carenage, Trinidad and moved to Siparia at a very young age. He attended Siparia Boys’ Roman Catholic School and then completed his secondary education at Presentation College, San Fernando. At the age of 9 years old, he performed his very first soca, “Too Young To Soca”. In 1984, Machel along with his older brother, Marcus, they formed the group, “Pranasonic Express” and 5 years later it became known as the band, “Xtatik”. Machel is also responsible for introducing soca to the international television and at the tender age of 9, he performed alongside the Mighty Sparrow, in Madison Square Garden, New York. Then, at the age of 12 he entered a Caribbean Song Festival in Barbados.

x YouTube Video

Join me in the comments section below for more music and for the weekly Caribbean News Roundup. Question: Have you ever been to a West Indian Carnival celebration?